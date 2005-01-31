This International Energy Agency review of Canada's energy policies and programmes systematically examines Canada's general energy scene and energy policy and then looks more specifically at energy and the environment, energy efficiency, policies and programs for specific types of energy, and energy R&D. It makes a series of policy recommendations, in particular with regard to meeting demand growth, emissions, efficiency, use of oil sands, and natural gas exploration.
Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Canada 2004
Report
Energy Policies of IEA Countries
Abstract
