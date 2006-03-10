Energy Policies of IEA Countries: Belgium 2005

This comprehensive review of Belgium's energy policies and programmes covers each major type of energy (oil, natural gas, electricity, nuclear, and renewables) as well as topics that cut across types of energy including energy and environment, R&D, and market regulation. The review finds measured progress in electricity market liberalisation but expresses concern about what will replace the nuclear capacity that is being phased out. Internal integration needs improvement and Belgian customers could benefit from more competition. A series of recommendations are made to address these and other issues.