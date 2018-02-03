Energy Policies Beyond IEA Countries: Chile 2018

Chile’s energy policy has evolved dynamically in recent years. In response to changes in the domestic and international environment, significant institutional and policy reforms as well as major infrastructure projects have been carried out. The National Energy Policy 2050 was adopted in 2015, following an exceptionally inclusive public consultation. The electricity sector, in particular, has developed quickly.

This second review of Chile’s energy policies by the International Energy Agency finds that the country has emerged as a world-class destination for solar and wind energy developers. New legislation encourages investment in generating capacity across the electricity sector. The expanded role of the state in energy planning has helped to boost project development, especially in electricity transmission. The country now also has an interconnected national electricity system.

Integrating growing shares of variable renewable energy requires a flexible power system. More transmission infrastructure, storage, and demand-side response are needed. The government should now ensure that the electricity market design and infrastructure facilitate the integration of solar and wind power. By exploiting its vast renewable energy potential, Chile can help reduce electricity prices and dependency on fuel imports.

Renewables and energy efficiency can also help limit carbon emissions and air pollution. Chile should make more use of mandatory energy performance standards for products, equipment, vehicles and buildings. Efficient and clean use of firewood and alternative heating technologies can be supported through policies, regulation and financial incentives. Energy and climate aspects should also be an integral part of the long-term policies for transport and urban development.