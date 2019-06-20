Energy Policies Beyond IEA Countries: Morocco 2019

The International Energy Agency (IEA) regularly conducts in-depth peer reviews of the energy policies of its association countries, a process that supports energy policy development and encourages the exchange of international best practices and experiences. This report on Morocco discusses the advancements made as well as the challenges faced by the country’s ambitious domestic energy transition pathway to 2030.

With an impressive track record in solar technologies, Morocco is leading the deployment of renewable energy in North Africa. Further progress, however, can be made in commercial or industrial applications that continue to rely on fossil fuel imports. Although successful in providing electricity access to its rising population, Morocco also faces the challenging task of keeping energy demand in check.

In this report, the IEA provides recommendations for how to strengthen Morocco’s energy efficiency policies to help the country continue to transform its energy sectors in order to meet the renewable energy and energy efficiency targets.