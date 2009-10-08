Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Energy Efficiency Indicators for Public Electricity Production from Fossil Fuels

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264061996-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2009), Energy Efficiency Indicators for Public Electricity Production from Fossil Fuels, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264061996-en.
Go to top