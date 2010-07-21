This volume contains data on the supply and consumption of coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in million tonnes of oil equivalent. Complete data are available for 2007 and 2008 and supply estimates are available for the most recent year (i.e.2009). Historical tables summarise production, trade and final consumption data as well as key energy and economic indicators. The book also includes definitions of products and flows, explanatory notes on the individual country data and conversion factors from original units to energy units.
Energy Balances of OECD Countries 2010
Report
Energy Balances of OECD Countries
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
23 July 2015
-
17 July 2014
-
3 July 2013
-
5 July 2012
-
3 August 2011
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023