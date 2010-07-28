Energy Balances of non-OECD Countries 2010

This volume contains data for 2007 and 2008 on the supply and consumption of coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste presented as comprehensive energy balances, expressed in tonnes of oil equivalent, for over 100 non-OECD countries.

Historical tables summarise production, trade and final consumption data as well as key energy and economic indicators, and include preliminary estimates of 2009 production (and trade when available) for gas, primary coal and oil. This book includes definitions of products and flows, explanatory notes on the individual country data and conversion factors from original units to energy units.

More detailed data in original units are published in the 2010 edition of, the sister volume of this publication