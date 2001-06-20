Skip to main content
Encouraging Environmentally Sustainable Growth in Belgium

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/066570324310
Authors
Paul O'Brien, David Carey, Jens Høj, Andreas Woergoetter
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

O'Brien, P. et al. (2001), “Encouraging Environmentally Sustainable Growth in Belgium”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 300, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/066570324310.
