This document analyses aspects of environmental policy in Belgium. Some specific examples are drawn from policies on water in the different regions that make up the Belgian Federation (to whom much environmental policy is delegated), and transport and congestion policy in the Brussels region is discussed. The system of “ecotaxes” and some inconsistencies in the structure of taxation, from the environmental point of view - for example between petrol and diesel fuel - are also covered. An important theme is the institutional complexity involved in many aspects of environmental policy. Co-ordination is necessary between regional governments and the federal government, as well as with local governments, implementing policies which are often based on EU directives ...
Encouraging Environmentally Sustainable Growth in Belgium
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
