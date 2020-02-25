This report examines the potential role of governments (ministries of finance and insurance regulators and supervisors) in: (i) encouraging greater clarity and consistency in the products that are being offered (taking into account the more limited need for government intervention in a corporate insurance market); and (ii) how legislation, regulation, guidance and other public policy measures (henceforth referred to as “public policy and regulation”) impact the variation in scope and form of insurance coverage for cyber risk.
Encouraging Clarity in Cyber Insurance Coverage
The Role of Public Policy and Regulation