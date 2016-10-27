Since the beginning of China’s economic transformation in the early 1970s, investment has been a key driver of China’s growth and has contributed to substantial improvements in living standards. Over three decades of average annual GDP growth of 10%, disposable incomes have soared, lifting hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty. The share of the population living in extreme poverty has declined from above 90% in the early 1980s to less than 10% today. However, this growth model is no longer sustainable. Returns on investment have declined, although they are still higher than those of the Asian Tigers. Excess capacity is plaguing several sectors, and negative externalities have been onerous, notably in terms of environmental degradation and income inequality. A key objective of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) is therefore to move the economy towards a path of more balanced, sustainable and inclusive growth.
Enabling China's Transition towards a Knowledge-based Economy
Report
Better Policies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2018
-
18 April 2018
-
12 December 2017
-
28 November 2017
-
26 October 2017
-
16 June 2017
-
28 April 2017
-
27 April 2017
Related publications
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper22 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
3 September 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
-
31 March 2023