This report is part of a series of papers in the follow-up work to the 2008 Seoul Ministerial Declaration for the Future of the Internet Economy. It shows that over the past five years, despite the financial crisis, business-to-consumer e-commerce has grown steadily across the OECD and beyond, spurred by increased Internet and broadband penetration, competition and innovation, which have in turn led to consumer access to a wider range of products at lower prices. The spread of mobile devices, easy-to-use payment mechanisms, as well as participative web tools such as price and product comparisons and consumer ratings and reviews has further provided consumers with a more convenient e-commerce experience. Trust in e-commerce, however, remains challenged by a number of problems requiring further attention. These include complex information disclosures, legislative gaps, fraudulent and misleading practices and privacy threats as well as inadequate redress mechanisms.
Empowering and Protecting Consumers in the Internet Economy
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
