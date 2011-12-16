Skip to main content
Employment Protection Legislation and Plant-Level Productivity in India

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0ndktrx46-en
Authors
Sean Dougherty, Verónica Frisancho Robles, Kala Krishna
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Dougherty, S., V. Frisancho Robles and K. Krishna (2011), “Employment Protection Legislation and Plant-Level Productivity in India”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 917, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0ndktrx46-en.
