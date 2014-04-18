This book focuses on the role of employment and training agencies in contributing to job creation and productivity in Northern Ireland. It explores how Northern Ireland is implementing labour market and skills policy and putting measures in place at the local level to stimulate quality employment, inclusion and growth.
Employment and Skills Strategies in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Report
OECD Reviews on Local Job Creation
Abstract
