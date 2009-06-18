This document compiles existing guidance on emission assessment for identification of sources and release of airborne manufactured nanomaterials in the Workplace. The document provides guidance for health and safety professionals, specifically for industrial/occupational hygienists. It should be seen as one element within the frame of complete exposure assessment consisting of nanomaterial emission sampling and measurement of nanomaterials and their subsequent possible toxicological effects.
Emmission Assessment for Identification of Sources and Release of Airborne Manufactured Nanomaterials in the Workplace: Compilation of Existing Guidance
OECD Series on the Safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials and other Advanced Materials