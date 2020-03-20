Emergency tax policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic: Limiting damage to productive potential and protecting the vulnerable

Detected cases of Covid-19 are quickly rising in many countries, with major adverse effects on health and mortality. To fight the outbreak and spread of the virus, countries are imposing unprecedented measures. The result is that economic activity has decreased sharply in many countries and greater uncertainty has eroded confidence. In the face of this crisis, the immediate priority is to respond quickly to support households and improve liquidity for businesses to keep the productive capacity of economies intact as much as possible. A range of tax policy and tax administration measures could be considered by governments.