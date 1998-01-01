Rapid technological advances in information and communication technologies and their widespread diffusion have led some to speculate about "frictionless" economies where transaction costs are nearly zero, barriers to entry and contestability disappear and markets clear instantly.
Electronic Commerce
Prices and Consumer Issues for Three Products: Books, Compact Discs and Software
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024