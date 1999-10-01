This paper reports initial results from a Secretariat survey of recent unilateral liberalisation and facilitation measures relevant to the growth of Internet-based electronic commerce that have been undertaken by Governments in both OECD and non-OECD member economies.
Electronic Commerce
Initial Survey of Unilateral Liberalisation and Facilitation Measures
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
