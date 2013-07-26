Commerce is a fundamental mechanism supporting economic activity. Technological improvements that facilitate commerce can reduce transaction costs, provide more information to participants, boost access to a wider array of products, lead to efficiency gains, as well as result in welfare improvements for the entire economy. This research presents the current state of development of e-commerce and aims to inform policy makers about the need to continue to reduce barriers to e-commerce and highlights emerging market solutions to long-standing barriers..
Electronic and Mobile Commerce
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
