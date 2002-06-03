Electricity in India: Providing Power for the Millions

The quality of Indian electricity, which is still provided mainly by the electricity boards of the several federal states, has deteriorated sharply. This has seriously impeded the country's economic growth. India needs now to meet the growing demand for electricity from more than a billion citizens. Vast amounts of domestic and foreign investment will be required to reach this goal. India's electricity market is moving in the right direction, but the implementation of planned reforms must be accelerated. First necessary steps include improving the administration of public utilities, reducing electricity losses from pilfering and non-payment, bolstering the utilities' revenues, expanding transmission grids and offering private players more freedom of action. This book chronicles and analyses India's progress toward liberalisation since the early 1990s. It offers constructive advice on how to overcome the immense challenges facing the Indian electricity sector today.