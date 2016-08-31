Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Education in Thailand

An OECD-UNESCO Perspective
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264259119-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization
Tags
Reviews of National Policies for Education
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/UNESCO (2016), Education in Thailand: An OECD-UNESCO Perspective, Reviews of National Policies for Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264259119-en.
Go to top