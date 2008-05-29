Skip to main content
Economics of Malware

Security Decisions, Incentives and Externalities
https://doi.org/10.1787/241440230621
Michel J. G. van Eeten, Johannes M. Bauer
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
van Eeten, M. and J. Bauer (2008), “Economics of Malware: Security Decisions, Incentives and Externalities”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2008/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241440230621.
