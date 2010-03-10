Economic Policy Reforms 2010

The world is currently facing the aftermath of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. Going for Growth 2010 examines the structural policy measures that have been taken in response to the crisis, evaluates their possible impact on long-term economic growth, and identifies the most imperative reforms needed to strengthen recovery. In addition, it provides a global assessment of policy reforms implemented in OECD member countries over the past five years to boost employment and labour productivity. Reform areas include education systems, product market regulation, agricultural policies, tax and benefit systems, health care and labour market policies. The internationally comparable indicators provided enable countries to assess their economic performance and structural policies in a wide range of areas.

In addition, this issue contains three analytical chapters covering intergenerational social mobility, prudential regulation and competition in banking, and key policy challenges in Brazil, China, India, Indonesia and South Africa.