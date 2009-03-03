Going for Growth 2009 highlights the most appropriate structural reforms to pursue to improve performance, takes stock of recent progress in implementing structural policy reforms and identifies five policy priorities for each OECD country that could lift economic growth in the long run. It calls for reforms in a number of areas in order to strengthen labour productivity and employment, including reforms to education systems, product market regulation, agricultural policies, tax and benefit systems, health care and labour market policies. In addition, this issue contains four analytical chapters covering taxation and economic growth, reform of product market regulation, infrastructure investment and the effect of population structure on employment and productivity.
Economic Policy Reforms 2009
Going for Growth
Report
Economic Policy Reforms
Abstract
