Economic Policy Reforms 2007

Based on a broad set of indicators of structural policies and performance, Going for Growth 2007 takes stock of the recent progress made in implementing policy reforms and identifies, for each OECD country, five policy priorities to lift growth. It calls for reforms in areas such as product and labour market regulation, taxation, pension, income support, health and education to boost labour productivity and employment. In addition, this issue contains four analytical chapters covering the employment effects of policies and institutions, product market regulation and productivity convergence, policies to strengthen competition in product markets, and factors shaping the implementation of structural reform.

"A careful reading of this report would give an opportunistic reformer plenty of hints, tips and tricks. It offers a guide to the subtle art of making possible what is necessary."

-The Economist, Feb18th-23rd 2007,