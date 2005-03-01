Economic Policy Reforms 2005

Economic Policy Reforms: Going for Growth is a new annual periodical – intended as a complement to the OECD Economic Outlook and OECD Economic Surveys – which gives an overview of structural policy developments in OECD countries. The report pinpoints structural policy priorities to enhance GDP per capita for all member countries, and ways to improve labour productivity and utilisation are identified on the basis of cross-country comparisons of policy settings.

A chapter presenting key structural policy indicators (including labour costs and taxation, unemployment and disability benefits, product market regulation, trade barriers, educational attainment and public investment) is followed by a comprehensive Country Notes chapter, consisting of individual analytical sections for each member country and the European Union.

Each issue of Economic Policy Reforms: Going for Growth will also present several in-depth thematic studies. The topics covered in this first issue are: product market regulation, retirement effects of old-age pension and early retirement schemes, female labour force participation and the long-term budgetary implications of tax-favoured retirement saving plans.