Economic Features of Chemical Leasing

Chemical Leasing (ChL) is a service-oriented business model that aligns the interests of the chemical supplier with those of the chemical user by compensating the service of the chemical rather than the chemical volume sold and used. This creates a strategic partnership between the two parties, in which the common goal is the reduction of chemical consumption, thus achieving enhanced performances, chemical handling and waste management and, therefore, economic and environmental benefits. Due to the economic and environmental benefits that ChL can achieve, since the early 2000s UNIDO and some European countries, notably, Austria, Germany and Switzerland, have been promoting the business model as a means to achieve sustainability in the chemical industry. This study presents a review of the literature on the economic features of the ChL and of similar business models, focusing on the drivers and barriers and comparing their functioning to traditional contracts.