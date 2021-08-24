Economic and social impact of cultural and creative sectors

This paper, prepared for the Italy G20 Presidency Culture Working Group, underscores the vital role of cultural and creative sectors in driving job creation, innovation, and social inclusion. Highlighting their significant contributions to the economy and society, from fostering creative skills to enhancing well-being and promoting social cohesion, it emphasizes the need for policymakers to recognize culture as a strategic investment. As governments reassess growth models post-COVID-19, the paper advocates for leveraging the resilience and potential of cultural sectors for a sustainable recovery. By mainstreaming culture into policy agendas and improving data collection, it offers actionable strategies to harness the full potential of these sectors for economic, social, and environmental outcomes.