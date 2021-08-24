Skip to main content
Economic and social impact of cultural and creative sectors

Note for Italy G20 Presidency Culture Working Group
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/4d4e760f-en
OECD
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers

OECD (2021), “Economic and social impact of cultural and creative sectors: Note for Italy G20 Presidency Culture Working Group”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2021/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4d4e760f-en.
