Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Dynamic Gains from Trade

The Role of Intermediate Inputs and Equipment Imports
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgf17f17ks1-en
Authors
Susan Stone, Ben Shepherd
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Stone, S. and B. Shepherd (2011), “Dynamic Gains from Trade: The Role of Intermediate Inputs and Equipment Imports”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 110, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgf17f17ks1-en.
Go to top