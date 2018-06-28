Skip to main content
Domestic Revenue Mobilisation

A new database on tax levels and structures in 80 countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a87feae8-en
Authors
Emmanuelle Modica, Sabine Laudage, Michelle Harding
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Modica, E., S. Laudage and M. Harding (2018), “Domestic Revenue Mobilisation: A new database on tax levels and structures in 80 countries”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 36, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a87feae8-en.
