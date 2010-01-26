Skip to main content
Does Trade Stimulate Innovation?

Evidence from Firm-Product Data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmp8g92x34-en
Authors
Ana Margarida Fernandes, Caroline Paunov
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fernandes, A. and C. Paunov (2010), “Does Trade Stimulate Innovation?: Evidence from Firm-Product Data”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 286, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmmp8g92x34-en.
