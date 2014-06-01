- Attendance in pre-primary education is associated with better student performance later on.
- Fifteen-year-old students in 2012 were more likely than 15-year-olds in 2003 to have attended at least one year of pre-primary education.
- The gap in pre-primary attendance rates between socio-economically advantaged and disadvantaged pupils is growing.
Does Pre-primary Education Reach Those Who Need it Most?
PISA in Focus
