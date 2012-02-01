This issue will show that strong performers do not invest scarce resources in smaller classes, but in higher teachers' salaries. They are neither the countries that spend the most on education, nor are they the wealthiest countries; rather they are the countries that are committed to providing high-quality education to all students in the belief that all students can achieve at high levels.
Does Money Buy Strong Performance in PISA?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
Abstract
