- While most 15-year-old students spend part of their after-school time doing homework, the amount of time they spend on it shrank between 2003 and 2012.
- Socio-economically advantaged students and students who attend socio-economically advantaged schools tend to spend more time doing homework.
- While the amount of homework assigned is associated with mathematics performance among students and schools, other factors are more important in determining the performance of school systems as a whole.
Does Homework Perpetuate Inequities in Education?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
