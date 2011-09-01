Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Do Students Today Read for Pleasure?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h362lhw32-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), “Do Students Today Read for Pleasure?”, PISA in Focus, No. 8, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h362lhw32-en.
Go to top