Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Do new teachers feel prepared for teaching?

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/980bf07d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Teaching in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), “Do new teachers feel prepared for teaching?”, Teaching in Focus, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/980bf07d-en.
Go to top