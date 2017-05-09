Do new teachers feel prepared for teaching?

Across TALIS 2013 countries and economies, new teachers with a maximum of three years’ work experience comprise, on average, 10% of the total teacher population.

New teachers are more likely to feel prepared in the content of their subject field(s), rather than the pedagogy or classroom practice of their subject field(s). However, the levels of their perceived preparedness were lower than experienced teachers in all three domains. In nearly two-thirds of TALIS 2013 countries and economies, the largest difference in reported preparedness between new and experienced teachers was in classroom practice of the subject field(s) they teach, followed by the pedagogy of the subject field(s) they teach.