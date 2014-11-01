Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Do Countries with High Mean Performance in PISA Maintain their Lead as Students Age?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxszm0bzxnn-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), “Do Countries with High Mean Performance in PISA Maintain their Lead as Students Age?”, PISA in Focus, No. 45, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxszm0bzxnn-en.
Go to top