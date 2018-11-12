Skip to main content
Diversity statistics in the OECD

How do OECD countries collect data on ethnic, racial and indigenous identity?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/89bae654-en
Authors
Carlotta Balestra, Lara Fleischer
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Balestra, C. and L. Fleischer (2018), “Diversity statistics in the OECD: How do OECD countries collect data on ethnic, racial and indigenous identity?”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2018/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/89bae654-en.
