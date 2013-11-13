Skip to main content
Distributional Measures Across Household Groups in a National Accounts Framework

Results from an Experimental Cross-country Exercise on Household Income, Consumption and Saving
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3wdjqr775f-en
Maryse Fesseau, Maria Liviana Mattonetti
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Fesseau, M. and M. Mattonetti (2013), “Distributional Measures Across Household Groups in a National Accounts Framework: Results from an Experimental Cross-country Exercise on Household Income, Consumption and Saving”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2013/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3wdjqr775f-en.
