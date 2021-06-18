Economic inequality has been a matter of concern for policy makers and citizens. Evidence-based policies around important topics such as inequality need to rely on systematic, robust data and indicators. For that reason, the OECD and Eurostat have developed methodology and engaged in several rounds of data collection to measure disparities in line with national accounts (DNA). These estimates complement existing indicators on economic inequality by providing more comprehensive measures of inequality, by extending the analysis from income to consumption and saving, and by providing results that are fully consistent with macroeconomic aggregates, also ensuring a high degree of international comparability. This paper presents the latest developments of the DNA work.
Distribution of household income, consumption and saving in line with national accounts
Methodology and results from the 2020 collection round
Working paper
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Abstract
