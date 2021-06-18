Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Distribution of household income, consumption and saving in line with national accounts

Methodology and results from the 2020 collection round
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/615c9eec-en
Authors
Jorrit Zwijnenburg, Sophie Bournot, David Grahn, Emmanuelle Guidetti
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Zwijnenburg, J. et al. (2021), “Distribution of household income, consumption and saving in line with national accounts: Methodology and results from the 2020 collection round”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2021/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/615c9eec-en.
Go to top