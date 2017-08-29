This report provides an overview of national approaches to disclosure and transparency in the state-owned enterprise (SOE) sector in nine Asian economies (Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand and Viet Nam). It examines disclosure requirements and practices at the level of individual SOEs as well as measures taken by the state as an owner to report to the public on the operations and performance of SOEs.
Disclosure and Transparency in the State-Owned Enterprise Sector in Asia
Stocktaking of National Practices