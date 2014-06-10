Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Disabled entrepreneurship and self-employment

The role of technology and policy building
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b03971c1-en
Authors
D. Vaziri, D. Schreiber, R. Wieching, V. Wulf
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Vaziri, D. et al. (2014), “Disabled entrepreneurship and self-employment: The role of technology and policy building”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2014/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b03971c1-en.
Go to top