Digital transformation of the economy has increased so quickly that some say economic statistics have failed to keep up. While on balance the current statistical standard used by countries to compile gross domestic product – the 2008 System of National Accounts – can reflect the changing nature of the digital age, some have questioned whether this is enough. Digital supply-use tables (digital SUTs) may provide, at least partly, a solution to this challenge. By disaggregating established indicators in the national accounts, information is generated for research and policy purposes that provides better insights on how digital transformation affects the economy, while still remaining consistent with SNA principles. This Going Digital Toolkit note identifies the measurement difficulties brought about by the digitalisation of the economy, and explains how digital SUTs are designed to help address them. Examples of relevant work that has been undertaken by OECD member countries and could contribute to the compilation of the digital SUTs are showcased.
Digital supply-use tables
Making digital transformation more visible in economic statistics
Policy paper
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Abstract
