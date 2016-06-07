Skip to main content
Digital Convergence and Beyond

Innovation, Investment and Competition in Communication Policy and Regulation for the 21st Century
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvzzj5wvl-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
OECD (2016), “Digital Convergence and Beyond: Innovation, Investment and Competition in Communication Policy and Regulation for the 21st Century”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 251, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvzzj5wvl-en.
