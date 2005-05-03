Mobile content is increasingly available over mobile platforms and mobile networks. Most common applications are music and games. This study analyses development of mobile digital content value chains and business models, drivers of mobile content dissemination and identifies policy issues.
Digital Broadband Content
Mobile Content
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
