Large Western corporations have long invested overseas to penetrate markets, seek resources, and increase efficiency. After the explosion of inward FDI to the South in the 1990s, it is now the turn of the largest companies from emerging and transition economies, including the so-called BRICs, to intensify their outward FDI through mergers and acquisitions as well as greenfield investments. The contours of this emerging phenomenon are described in this paper, with a focus on the quantification of the weight of South-South FDI flows and their developmental consequences.
Developing Country Multinationals
South-South Investment Comes of Age
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 March 2024
-
Working paper9 November 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2022
-
Working paper20 December 2021
-
4 October 2021
-
-
26 May 2021
Related publications
-
5 July 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
-
7 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024