Determinants of the Low Female Labour Force Participation in India

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5js30tvj21hh-en
Piritta Sorsa, Jan Mares, Mathilde Didier, Caio Guimaraes, Marie Rabate, Gen Tang, Annamaria Tuske
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Sorsa, P. et al. (2015), “Determinants of the Low Female Labour Force Participation in India”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1207, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js30tvj21hh-en.
