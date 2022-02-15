Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Determinants of labour market exit of older workers in the Slovak Republic

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2161918e-en
Authors
Jakub Fodor, Oliver Roehn, Hyunjeong Hwang
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fodor, J., O. Roehn and H. Hwang (2022), “Determinants of labour market exit of older workers in the Slovak Republic”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1700, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2161918e-en.
Go to top