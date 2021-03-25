Demand for AI skills in jobs

This report presents new evidence about occupations requiring artificial intelligence (AI)-related competencies, based on online job posting data and previous work on identifying and measuring developments in AI. It finds that the total number of AI-related jobs increased over time in the four countries considered – Canada, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States – and that a growing number of jobs require multiple AI-related skills. Skills related to communication, problem solving, creativity and teamwork gained relative importance over time, as did complementary software-related and AI-specific competencies. As expected, many AI-related jobs are posted in categories such as “professionals” and “technicians and associated professionals”, though AI-related skills are in demand, to varying degrees, across almost all sectors of the economy. In all countries considered, the sectors “Information and Communication”, “Financial and Insurance Activities” and “Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities” are the most AI job-intensive.