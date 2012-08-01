Derry~Londonderry in Northern Ireland became a member of the LEED Partners Club in 2008 and has collaborated with the LEED Programme as it embarked upon One Plan. Our work with the city encapsulates the essence of LEED and the delivery of sustainable local development in practice. Throughout the project, our team worked with engaged, open and committed stakeholders and our Directing Committee was both humbled and inspired by the city.

Derry-Londonderry has a challenging period ahead as it seeks to create 12 000 much needed jobs in the city over the next 10 years. It is now an outward-looking and learning city, seeking to learn from international best practice and in turn contribute to new thinking and understanding. Through One Plan – the Regeneration Plan for Derry Londonderry 2020 – the city can determine a different future: a stronger economy and equal society. Delivering Local Development in Derry~Londonderry, Northern Ireland: Inclusive Growth Through One Plan helps the city set out a path to reshape its future to ensure that the economy is able to generate sufficient, productive and sustainable employment, with opportunities for progression and accessibility for all.