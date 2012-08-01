Skip to main content
Delivering Local Development in Derry~Londonderry, Northern Ireland

Inclusive Growth Through One Plan
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92s6tv9c0r-en
Authors
Debra Mountford, Andrew Boraine, Greg Clark, Nicola Cobbold, Mateu Hernández, Joe Huxley
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

Mountford, D. et al. (2012), “Delivering Local Development in Derry~Londonderry, Northern Ireland: Inclusive Growth Through One Plan”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2012/15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92s6tv9c0r-en.
