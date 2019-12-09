Skip to main content
Decentralised development co-operation

Unlocking the potential of cities and regions
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e9703003-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), “Decentralised development co-operation: Unlocking the potential of cities and regions”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e9703003-en.
